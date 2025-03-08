Live Radio
Freemantle scores 25 as Xavier takes down Providence 76-68

The Associated Press

March 8, 2025, 6:48 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle’s 25 points helped Xavier defeat Providence 76-68 on Saturday.

Freemantle had eight rebounds for the Musketeers (21-10, 13-7 Big East Conference). Ryan Conwell scored 21 points and added five assists. Jerome Hunter had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Musketeers extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Friars (12-19, 6-14) were led in scoring by Bensley Joseph, who finished with 27 points and two steals. Ryan Mela added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Providence. Oswin Erhunmwunse also put up eight points and six rebounds.

Xavier led Providence at the half, 36-32, with Conwell (13 points) its high scorer. Freemantle’s 19-point second half helped Xavier finish off the eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

