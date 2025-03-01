Freeman leads Grambling against Florida A&M after 21-point game

Grambling Tigers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-18, 6-10 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-18, 6-10 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Florida A&M after Lydia Freeman scored 21 points in Grambling’s 71-59 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 6-6 at home. Florida A&M is third in the SWAC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Hendrix averaging 2.8.

The Tigers are 9-6 in conference games. Grambling is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Florida A&M is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Mya Griffin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Halima Salat is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 3.5 points. Kahia Warmsley is shooting 33.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

