Forte leads South Dakota against North Dakota after 21-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-19, 5-10 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (17-13, 8-7 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -4.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts North Dakota after Chase Forte scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 82-78 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes are 13-2 on their home court. South Dakota is the best team in the Summit League with 10.5 fast break points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-10 in conference games. North Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Eli King averaging 4.1.

South Dakota is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than South Dakota has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Forte is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Coyotes. Quandre Bullock is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18.4 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

