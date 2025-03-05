Fordham Rams take on the Duquesne Dukes in A-10 Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (18-11, 9-9 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (15-14, 9-9 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (18-11, 9-9 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (15-14, 9-9 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays in the A-10 Tournament against Duquesne.

The Rams have gone 9-9 against A-10 opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Fordham ranks eighth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Dukes are 9-9 against A-10 teams. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Fordham averages 59.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 65.9 Duquesne allows. Duquesne has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taya Davis is averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jerni Kiaku is shooting 41.6% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

