Fordham plays Davidson following Murua Txintxurreta’s 23-point game

Fordham Rams (15-13, 9-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (17-12, 12-5 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (15-13, 9-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (17-12, 12-5 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces Davidson after Irene Murua Txintxurreta scored 23 points in Fordham’s 72-51 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 in home games. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Rams are 9-8 in A-10 play. Fordham has a 6-0 record in one-possession games.

Davidson makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Fordham has shot at a 37.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Katie Donovan is shooting 43.0% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Donaldson is averaging 16.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 57.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 54.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.