Fordham faces Rhode Island on 7-game slide

Fordham Rams (11-19, 3-14 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (17-12, 6-11 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (11-19, 3-14 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (17-12, 6-11 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is looking to end its seven-game skid with a victory over Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 13-3 at home. Rhode Island is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fordham Rams are 3-14 in A-10 play. Fordham gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Rhode Island is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 17.4 points, six assists and 2.1 steals for the Rhode Island Rams. David Green is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Fordham Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.