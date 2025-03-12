Fordham earns 88-71 victory in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament against Rhode Island

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackie Johnson III had 29 points in 15th-seededFordham’s 88-71 victory over 10th-seeded Rhode Island on Wednesday in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackie Johnson III had 29 points in 15th-seededFordham’s 88-71 victory over 10th-seeded Rhode Island on Wednesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Fordham will play George Washington, the No. 7 seed, on Thursday.

Johnson also added five rebounds for the Rams (12-20). Japhet Medor scored 26 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 11 for 11 from the line. Romad Dean finished 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points. The win broke a seven-game slide for the Rams.

Jaden House finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Rams (18-13). David Fuchs added 14 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island. Quentin Diboundje had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Fordham took the lead with 19:32 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 49-37 at halftime, with Medor racking up 19 points. Fordham outscored Rhode Island in the second half by five points, with Johnson scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

