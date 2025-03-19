Floyd’s 19 lead North Texas past Furman 75-64 in NIT

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jasper Floyd had 19 points and Atin Wright scored 15 of his 18 in the second…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jasper Floyd had 19 points and Atin Wright scored 15 of his 18 in the second half as North Texas beat Furman 75-64 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

North Texas (25-8) will play Arkansas State in the second round.

Floyd added six rebounds and seven assists for the Mean Green. Moulaye Sissoko shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Eddrin Bronson finished with 15 points for the Paladins (25-10). Furman also got 13 points from Tom House. Nick Anderson also had 12 points.

North Texas started the second half on a 13-2 run to go ahead 45-36.

