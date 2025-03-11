Florida’s Micah Handlogten anticipates an emotional return to Nashville and the SEC tourney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten might bring a box of thank-you cards to the Southeastern Conference Tournament.…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten might bring a box of thank-you cards to the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Or flowers. Or candy. Or some other token of appreciation.

After all, Handlogten owes so much to so many who helped him in the minutes, hours and days after he gruesomely broke his left leg in the SEC tourney finale a year ago.

Now fully recovered and back on the court for the fourth-ranked Gators, Handlogten returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time since leaving on a gurney.

“I try not to think about it too much, just try to focus on the task at hand,” Handlogten said. “Obviously it’s going to be different to be back. It’s going to be emotional to start. I’m there for one thing: that’s to win games, and that’s the goal at the end of the day.”

Florida (27-4, 14-4 SEC) is the No. 2 seed in the 16-team field and will play Missouri, Mississippi State or LSU on Friday. The Gators, who won nine of their last 10 to close out the regular season, probably need to win at least one game in the league bracket to secure a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The stakes alone should have Florida ready. The venue should make it more meaningful for Handlogten.

The 7-foot-1 junior landed awkwardly on his left foot while chasing a rebound in the opening minutes of the championship game against Auburn on March 17, 2024. He immediately crashed to the court in agony and rolled onto his side, placing his hands over his face.

Coaches, athletic trainers and then paramedics rushed to help. They covered his bleeding leg with a towel. As they worked to stabilize his leg in an air cast, his parents were escorted onto the court to be by his side. Handlogten was eventually placed on a backboard and taken off on a stretcher. Players hustled over to offer support before he was whisked to a waiting ambulance.

Handlogten underwent surgery a short time later at nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He had a rod and two screws inserted into his leg — but still managed to rejoin the team for the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis a few days later. The Gators lost to Colorado in the opening round with Handlogten watching from behind the bench.

“I couldn’t really ask for better surgeons and staff there to help me through everything,” he said. “But going back there, I’m not really going to think about it as much as people would think. I’m just going to focus on winning games.”

Nonetheless, Handlogten hinted at taking time to visit doctors, nurses and paramedics who were there for him a year ago.

His journey back came with a twist. After spending nine months rehabbing — he welcomed an extra 20 pounds of muscle — Handlogten decided to forgo a medical redshirt and rejoin the team in February. He waffled for weeks, but with fellow big men Alex Condon and Sam Alexis sidelined with ankle injuries, Handlogten jumped at the chance to play again.

“We have a special team,” Handlogten said. “We really have a shot to go all the way. And I got excited about that, and I think that played a huge role in it because I want to be out there with my boys. They were with me through thick and thin throughout my recovery process.

“There’s been hardships, but they’ve helped me through that, and I see this as a way to help them get to where they want to be and where I want to be — and that’s national championship contenders. We have ourselves in a very good position to be that.”

Handlogten has 39 rebounds, 17 points, 11 assists, seven steals and six blocked shots in seven games. He’s provided Florida with even more front-court depth behind Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and sixth man Thomas Haugh.

“He’s just such a luxury to have back and just shows how much of a winning player someone can be without scoring a lot,” Florida coach Todd Golden said. “His ability to get his hands on balls on the offensive glass and keep plays alive and create second chances for us.

“I’m thrilled for us that he’s back, but I’m also really happy for him that he’s able to go out there and have some really good success and be able to be part of it with his teammates.”

