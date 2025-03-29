Florida rallies to beat Texas Tech

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Body Walter Clayton Jr. rescued top-seeded Florida with two late 3-pointers, and the Gators rallied from…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —

Body

Walter Clayton Jr. rescued top-seeded Florida with two late 3-pointers, and the Gators rallied from nine points down late to reach the Final Four with an 84-79 victory over Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region final on Saturday.

The Gators (34-4) trailed 75-66 with less than three minutes to play before staging a furious rally against the third-seeded Red Raiders (28-9), who had done the same in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas.

Clayton, who began his college career at Iona, scored 30 points to lead the Gators. Thomas Haugh added 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Haugh started the comeback with two 3-pointers. Clayton then tied it with his shot from long range after Texas Tech missed a second straight front end of a one-and-one.

After Darrius Williams scored down low for Texas Tech, Clayton’s last 3 put Florida ahead to stay, and the Gators sealed it at the foul line.

Williams scored 23 points to lead Texas Tech and JT Toppin added 20.

DUKE 85, ALABAMA 65

Duke’s stream of long, tall NBA-ready standouts smothered Alabama and papered over Cooper Flagg’s rough shooting night to lift the Blue Devils to the program’s 18th Final Four with a victory in the NCAA Tournament’s East Region final.

Flagg made only 6 of 16 shots, including a brick that got stuck in the flange of the rim, but still finished with 16 points. Kon Knueppel, another potential lottery pick, led the Blue Devils with 21 points.

But the most important stat: Alabama’s nation-leading offense, one coming off a record-setting night from 3 in the Sweet 16, shot 8 for 32 from behind the arc, 35.4% overall and failed to crack 70 for only the second time this season.

Mark Sears, who came one short of a tournament record with 10 3s two nights earlier, finished with one and only six points against the Blue Devils (35-3), who won their 15th straight.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

