Florida meets Auburn in SEC Tournament

Auburn Tigers (12-17, 3-13 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (14-16, 5-11 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

The Gators’ record in SEC play is 5-11, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Florida scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-13 against SEC teams. Auburn ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Florida scores 75.4 points, 10.6 more per game than the 64.8 Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Deyona Gaston is averaging 22.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Yuting Deng is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

