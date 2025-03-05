Florida International hosts Western Kentucky after Mead’s 23-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (21-7, 12-4 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-16, 7-9 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (21-7, 12-4 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-16, 7-9 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Florida International after Alexis Mead scored 23 points in Western Kentucky’s 85-68 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers have gone 9-7 at home. Florida International is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 22.0 turnovers per game.

The Hilltoppers are 12-4 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky is ninth in the CUSA with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Josie Gilvin averaging 5.9.

Florida International averages 65.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 63.3 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky scores 7.0 more points per game (72.8) than Florida International gives up to opponents (65.8).

The Panthers and Hilltoppers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isnelle Natabou is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mead averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Gilvin is averaging 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

