Florida International faces Middle Tennessee, aims to break home slide

Middle Tennessee Raiders (23-7, 15-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-17, 7-10 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (23-7, 15-2 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-17, 7-10 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International aims to stop its three-game home skid with a victory over Middle Tennessee.

The Panthers have gone 9-8 in home games.

The Raiders are 15-2 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee scores 64.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Florida International averages 64.6 points, 12.7 more per game than the 51.9 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isnelle Natabou is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ta’Mia Scott is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 61.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.