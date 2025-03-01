Florida International and Jacksonville State meet for conference showdown

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-10, 11-5 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-19, 3-12 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (19-10, 11-5 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-19, 3-12 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Florida International and Jacksonville State face off on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 7-7 at home. Florida International is sixth in the CUSA with 12.6 assists per game led by Ashton Williamson averaging 2.6.

The Gamecocks have gone 11-5 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Nicholson averaging 2.6.

Florida International averages 70.1 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 68.2 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 74.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 72.0 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Williamson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging nine points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

