Florida Gulf Coast’s Chelsea Lyles steps down after leading Eagles to NCAAs in her lone season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast’s Chelsea Lyles is stepping down two days after her lone season as the Eagles’ head coach ended with a loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lyles played for FGCU, started working as an assistant coach at her alma mater in 2011 and became an associate head coach on Karl Smesko’s staff in 2019. When Smesko left two games into this season to coach the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, Lyles took over as head coach.

FGCU went 30-4 this season and was 30-2 in the games Lyle coached. FGCU, a No. 14 seed, lost to No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

“This year was special, and I am very proud of what this team was able to accomplish this season and thank them for the memories,” Lyles said Monday in a statement released by the university. “FGCU has been a constant for me for so long and change is inevitable. With mixed emotions, I’ve come to the decision that it is time for me to leave the nest. FGCU has a bright future, and I will always cheer for the Eagles and be an Eagle myself.”

Lyles was just the second coach in FGCU history. She was the Atlantic Sun coach of the year and led FGCU to an undefeated record in conference play plus a ninth straight conference tournament title.

FGCU said a national search will begin immediately.

