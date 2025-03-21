Florida Gators square off against Norfolk State Spartans in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Norfolk State Spartans (24-10, 14-3 MEAC) vs. Florida Gators (30-4, 17-4 SEC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Norfolk State Spartans (24-10, 14-3 MEAC) vs. Florida Gators (30-4, 17-4 SEC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -28.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State.

The Gators are 17-4 against SEC opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Florida has a 27-4 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans are 14-3 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is seventh in the MEAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 1.6.

Florida averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Condon is averaging 11.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Ings is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists. Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 51.7% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 89.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

