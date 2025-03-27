Florida big man Alex Condon injures ankle vs. Maryland in March Madness, returns in 2nd half

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Florida big man Alex Condon left the top-seeded Gators’ March Madness game against Maryland with a…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Florida big man Alex Condon left the top-seeded Gators’ March Madness game against Maryland with a injured right ankle in the first half but was able to return.

Condon hurt his ankle going for a loose ball less than eight minutes into the Sweet 16 game Thursday night against the fourth-seeded Terrapins. He immediately got up hopping in pain and went straight to the locker room.

He came back out later in the first half and was riding a stationary bike but didn’t come back into the game for the rest of the first half. He came out and loosened up before the start of the second half and took a few 3-pointers in warmups. He re-entered the game with 13:29 to play.

Condon finished with six points, four rebounds and one block in Florida’s 87-71 win.

The 6-foot-11 Condon entered the game leading the Gators with 7.8 rebounds per game and was fourth in scoring at 11.1 points. He missed two weeks in February with a sprained right ankle.

