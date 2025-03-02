Florida Atlantic takes on South Florida on 3-game slide

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 8-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 8-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic aims to end its three-game skid with a victory against South Florida.

The Bulls are 9-5 in home games. South Florida is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 8-7 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Matas Vokietaitis averaging 2.1.

South Florida scores 75.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 76.3 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamille Reynolds is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

