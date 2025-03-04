Florida Atlantic hosts Boler and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (7-21, 5-12 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-20, 2-15 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (7-21, 5-12 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-20, 2-15 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Florida Atlantic after TI’lan Boler scored 25 points in Memphis’ 81-79 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls have gone 6-8 in home games. Florida Atlantic gives up 66.3 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 5-12 in AAC play. Memphis is ninth in the AAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Tanyuel averaging 3.0.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 70.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.3 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanie Ingram is averaging 9.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Owls. Jada Moore is averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games.

Boler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Welch is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 54.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

