Florida and Norfolk State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Norfolk State Spartans (24-10, 14-3 MEAC) vs. Florida Gators (30-4, 17-4 SEC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -28.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State.

The Gators’ record in SEC games is 17-4, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference games. Florida is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC games is 14-3. Norfolk State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 1.6.

Florida averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Myers is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 89.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

