Florida A&M visits Bethune-Cookman after Thomas’ 27-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (13-15, 10-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-15, 12-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Florida A&M after Trey Thomas scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 78-71 win against the Grambling Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rattlers are 10-7 against conference opponents. Florida A&M gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 15.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sterling Young is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

