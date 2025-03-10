Florida A&M takes on Mississippi Valley State in SWAC Tournament

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (7-22, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (9-20, 6-12 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 5:30…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (7-22, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (9-20, 6-12 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays in the SWAC Tournament against Mississippi Valley State.

The Rattlers are 6-12 against SWAC opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Florida A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 65.0 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 6-12 against SWAC teams. Mississippi Valley State gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.7 points per game.

Florida A&M is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 42.4% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 59.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 66.7 Florida A&M allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 11.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

