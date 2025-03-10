Florida A&M takes on Mississippi Valley State in SWAC Tournament

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (7-22, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (9-20, 6-12 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 5:30…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (7-22, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (9-20, 6-12 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays in the SWAC Tournament against Mississippi Valley State.

The Rattlers are 6-12 against SWAC opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Florida A&M gives up 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 6-12 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Kearra Jones averaging 6.0.

Florida A&M is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 42.4% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Florida A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

