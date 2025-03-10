Florida A&M Rattlers and Prairie View A&M Panthers square off in SWAC Tournament

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-26, 4-14 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (13-16, 10-8 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-26, 4-14 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (13-16, 10-8 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers have gone 10-8 against SWAC teams, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play.

The Panthers’ record in SWAC play is 4-14.

Florida A&M averages 71.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 82.6 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 71.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 75.1 Florida A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

