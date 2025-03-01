Florida A&M defeats Grambling 73-68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III had 19 points in Florida A&M’s 73-68 win against Grambling on Saturday. Coffee…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III had 19 points in Florida A&M’s 73-68 win against Grambling on Saturday.

Coffee shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Rattlers (13-14, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Sterling Young scored 17 points, shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Milton Matthews had 14 points and shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (9-19, 6-9) were led in scoring by Kintavious Dozier, who finished with 13 points. Grambling also got 11 points from Ernest Ross. James Flippin also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Florida A&M hosts Southern and Grambling goes on the road to play Bethune-Cookman.

