FGCU plays Eastern Kentucky in ASUN Tournament

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-11, 11-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (28-3, 19-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU and Eastern Kentucky play in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 19-0 against ASUN teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. FGCU averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 19.1 points per game.

The Colonels are 11-8 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 0-2 in one-possession games.

FGCU scores 72.5 points, 6.5 more per game than the 66.0 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.