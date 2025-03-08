FGCU plays Austin Peay in ASUN Tournament

Austin Peay Governors (13-17, 8-11 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (27-3, 18-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Austin Peay Governors (13-17, 8-11 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (27-3, 18-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU and Austin Peay square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles are 18-0 against ASUN opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play.

The Governors’ record in ASUN games is 8-11. Austin Peay is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

FGCU scores 72.2 points, 9.0 more per game than the 63.2 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 5.9 more points per game (59.5) than FGCU allows (53.6).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Lauryn Taylor is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Governors. Anovia Sheals is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 71.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

