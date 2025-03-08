Falslev scores 18, Utah State knocks off Air Force 87-47

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Air Force 87-47 on Saturday. Falslev also contributed…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Air Force 87-47 on Saturday.

Falslev also contributed seven rebounds for the Aggies (25-6, 15-5 Mountain West Conference). Ian Martinez scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Dexter Akanno had 10 points and finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the line.

The Falcons (4-27, 1-19) were led by Will Cooper, who posted 16 points. Wesley Celichowski added six points for Air Force. Yoda Oke had five points.

Utah State took the lead with 18:41 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 50-23 at halftime, with Falslev racking up 11 points. Utah State extended its lead to 84-37 during the second half, fueled by a 16-1 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.