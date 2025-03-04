Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill in NEC Tournament

Stonehill Skyhawks (15-16, 7-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-19, 8-8 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (15-16, 7-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-19, 8-8 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill in the NEC Tournament.

The Knights are 8-8 against NEC opponents and 4-11 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Skyhawks are 7-9 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is 7-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Knights. Dylan Jones is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Louie Semona averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Todd Brogna is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

