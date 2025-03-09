Fairleigh Dickinson plays in NEC Tournament against the LIU

Long Island Sharks (6-23, 3-13 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (26-3, 16-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Long Island Sharks (6-23, 3-13 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (26-3, 16-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays in the NEC Tournament against LIU.

The Knights’ record in NEC games is 16-0, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Sharks’ record in NEC games is 3-13. LIU is fourth in the NEC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 2.0.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 67.3 LIU allows. LIU averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teneisia Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Knights. Ava Renninger is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sirviva Legions is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.3 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.