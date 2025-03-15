Fairfield women thump Quinnipiac 76-53 to win MAAC Tournament, earn spot in NCAA Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Meghan Andersen scored 12 of her 27 points in a dominant second quarter and Sydni…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Meghan Andersen scored 12 of her 27 points in a dominant second quarter and Sydni Scott scored 18 on 6-for-6 shooting from 3-point range as Fairfield cruised to a 76-53 victory over Quinnipiac in the championship game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday, earning the Stags their sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

It was the second straight tournament title for Fairfield (28-4). The Stags have made three of their six trips to the NCAA Tournament in the last four years. No. 2 seed Quinnipiac (28-4) handed Fairfield its only loss since Dec. 15 with a victory in the regular-season finale. The Bobcats had a 12-game win streak end.

After a 15-all tie in the first quarter, Andersen took over. She made 4 of 6 shots with three 3-pointers and added her only free throw to help Fairfield outscore the Bobcats 26-11 for a 41-26 advantage at halftime. Kaety L’Amoreaux had the first two baskets of the quarter Andersen followed with a 3-pointer and a three-point play and the Stags’ lead was never threatened from there. Gal Raviv scored eight for Quinnipiac on 3-for-9 shooting while her teammates made 1 of 4 shots in the second period.

Andersen, a sophomore, made 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. She added five rebounds. Scott, a junior, matched her career high with the six 3-pointers and hadn’t made more than three in any game this season. L’Amoreaux pitched in with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Raviv scored 17 on 6-for-22 shooting for the Bobcats. She added six rebounds and five assists. Anna Foley scored 10.

