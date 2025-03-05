Fairfield hosts Siena, looks for 25th win this season

Siena Saints (17-10, 14-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (24-3, 18-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Siena Saints (17-10, 14-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (24-3, 18-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Stags face the Siena.

The Stags are 12-1 in home games. Fairfield leads the MAAC averaging 74.9 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Saints are 14-4 in MAAC play. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Anajah Brown averaging 7.1.

Fairfield makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Siena has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Siena averages 11.9 more points per game (65.8) than Fairfield gives up (53.9).

The Stags and Saints match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is averaging 14.7 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 14.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Saints: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.