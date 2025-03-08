Fairfield hosts Monroe and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-11, 15-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (11-19, 7-12 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-11, 15-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (11-19, 7-12 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Fairfield after Amarri Monroe scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 79-70 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Stags have gone 7-6 in home games. Fairfield is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 15-4 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is 8-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Fairfield averages 67.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 71.0 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Sparks averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Prophet Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Monroe is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Paul Otieno is averaging 15 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.