Fairfield faces Quinnipiac, seeks 10th straight road win

Fairfield Stags (25-3, 19-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (25-3, 17-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Fairfield Stags (25-3, 19-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (25-3, 17-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will try to keep its nine-game road win streak intact when the Stags play Quinnipiac.

The Bobcats are 12-1 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 5.2.

The Stags are 19-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game.

Quinnipiac scores 68.6 points, 14.8 more per game than the 53.8 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

The Bobcats and Stags face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

Izabela Nicoletti is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 73.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.