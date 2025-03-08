Fairfield faces Quinnipiac for conference matchup

Fairfield Stags (25-3, 19-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (25-3, 17-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: MAAC…

Fairfield Stags (25-3, 19-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (25-3, 17-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Quinnipiac and Fairfield face off on Saturday.

The Bobcats are 12-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 4.3.

The Stags are 19-0 in conference games.

Quinnipiac averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

The Bobcats and Stags meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Izabela Nicoletti is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 73.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.