Fairfield aims for 25th win of season in matchup against Siena

Siena Saints (17-10, 14-4 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (24-3, 18-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Stags face the Siena.

The Stags have gone 12-1 in home games. Fairfield has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 14-4 in conference matchups. Siena ranks third in the MAAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Ahniysha Jackson averaging 3.0.

Fairfield averages 74.9 points, 9.6 more per game than the 65.3 Siena gives up. Siena scores 11.9 more points per game (65.8) than Fairfield allows (53.9).

The Stags and Saints meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Andersen is averaging 14.7 points for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Saints. Jackson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Saints: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

