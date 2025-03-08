Exanor leads Monmouth against Elon after 29-point outing

Elon Phoenix (14-14, 8-9 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-13, 10-7 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (14-14, 8-9 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-13, 10-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Elon after Taisha Exanor scored 29 points in Monmouth’s 82-56 victory over the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks have gone 10-3 in home games. Monmouth is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix have gone 8-9 against CAA opponents. Elon is third in the CAA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Raven Preston averaging 2.6.

Monmouth is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Hawks. Exanor is averaging 17.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Kamryn Doty averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 3.7 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Preston is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.