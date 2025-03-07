Evansville takes on Belmont in conference matchup

Belmont Bruins (19-11, 14-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-23, 3-16 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (19-11, 14-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-23, 3-16 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Belmont in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Purple Aces are 7-6 in home games. Evansville is eighth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Maggie Hartwig leads the Purple Aces with 9.2 boards.

The Bruins are 14-5 against MVC opponents. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Kendal Cheesman averaging 8.3.

Evansville scores 62.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 64.2 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 71.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 74.5 Evansville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartwig is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Julia Palomo is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cheesman is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Jailyn Banks is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.