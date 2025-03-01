Evans and Colorado State host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 14-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-9, 13-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 14-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-9, 13-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Utah State after Kyan Evans scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 77-55 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Rams have gone 12-2 at home. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Aggies have gone 14-4 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Utah State has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is averaging 17.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Rams. Evans is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is averaging 17 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

