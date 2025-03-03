Evan Johnson scores 17 to lead Maryland Eastern Shore over Coppin State 72-59

Evan Johnson scored 17 points to lead Maryland Eastern Shore to a 72-59 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Evan Johnson scored 17 points to lead Maryland Eastern Shore to a 72-59 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

Johnson shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Hawks (6-23, 2-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Cardell Bailey shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Chris Flippin had 12 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles (5-23, 3-10) were led by Derrius Ward and Jonathan Dunn with nine points apiece.

Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Delaware State on Thursday to close out the regular season and Coppin State hosts Morgan State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

