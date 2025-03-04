Epps’ game-winner leads Georgetown past Villanova, 75-73

Jayden Epps led Georgetown with 20 points, including the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining, and the Hoyas took down Villanova 75-73 on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps led Georgetown with 20 points, including the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining, and the Hoyas took down Villanova 75-73 on Tuesday.

Epps shot 6 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Hoyas (17-13, 8-11 Big East Conference). Micah Peavy scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Burks shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Eric Dixon finished with 24 points for the Wildcats (18-13, 11-9). Jordan Longino added 17 points and four assists for Villanova. Jhamir Brickus finished with 10 points and seven assists.

Georgetown visits DePaul in a regular-season finale on Saturday. Villanova awaits the Big East Tournament.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

