Elon takes on Northeastern following Preston’s 31-point performance

Elon Phoenix (14-13, 8-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (2-23, 1-15 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits…

Elon Phoenix (14-13, 8-8 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (2-23, 1-15 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Northeastern after Raven Preston scored 31 points in Elon’s 70-69 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies are 1-10 on their home court. Northeastern is 2-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Phoenix are 8-8 in conference matchups. Elon is eighth in the CAA giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Northeastern is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Phoenix face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Preston is averaging 12.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 51.3 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 53.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

