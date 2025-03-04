Ellis, McNeese Cowgirls to host Francois and the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers (4-24, 4-15 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (10-20, 5-14 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (4-24, 4-15 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (10-20, 5-14 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nora Francois and New Orleans take on Kiayra Ellis and McNeese in Southland action Tuesday.

The Cowgirls are 5-9 in home games. McNeese ranks fourth in the Southland in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Mireia Yespes leads the Cowgirls with 6.9 boards.

The Privateers are 4-15 in conference matchups. New Orleans is third in the Southland with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Francois averaging 1.8.

McNeese is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 43.0% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowgirls and Privateers match up Tuesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Paris Guillory is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Francois is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Privateers. Jasmine Jones is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

