Elliott leads Penn State against Rutgers after 32-point performance

Penn State Lady Lions (10-18, 1-16 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-18, 2-15 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Penn State Lady Lions (10-18, 1-16 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-18, 2-15 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits Rutgers after Gabby Elliott scored 32 points in Penn State’s 92-85 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 9-9 in home games. Rutgers has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Lions are 1-16 in conference games. Penn State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rutgers’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Lady Lions meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Adams is averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gracie Merkle is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Lady Lions. Elliott is averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.