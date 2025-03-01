Ejim leads Gonzaga against Santa Clara after 21-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-9, 16-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-15, 8-11 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-9, 16-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-15, 8-11 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Santa Clara after Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 72-56 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos have gone 7-7 at home. Santa Clara is seventh in the WCC with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Kaya Ingram averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 16-3 in WCC play. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC with 15.8 assists per game led by Allie Turner averaging 3.7.

Santa Clara is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is averaging 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos. Ingram is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ejim is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Turner is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.