Ejim leads Gonzaga against Colorado after 24-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-10, 17-4 WCC) at Colorado Buffaloes (21-12, 11-10 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Colorado after Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 67-51 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 69.0 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

Gonzaga averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Colorado makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Gonzaga averages 68.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the 64.5 Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara-Rose Smith is averaging 4.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Allie Turner is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 assists. Ejim is averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

