Eastern Washington visits Montana after Williams’ 36-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-20, 6-11 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces Eastern Washington after Money Williams scored 36 points in Montana’s 79-76 overtime loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-1 at home. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 2.0.

The Eagles are 6-11 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington has a 3-16 record against opponents over .500.

Montana averages 76.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 75.5 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 71.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 73.5 Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Emmett Marquardt is averaging 8.9 points for the Eagles. Vice Zanki is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

