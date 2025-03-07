Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (11-19, 7-11 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (11-19, 7-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on Sacramento State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in Big Sky games is 7-11, and their record is 4-8 in non-conference games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 64.8 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Hornets’ record in Big Sky play is 7-11. Sacramento State has a 7-8 record against teams over .500.

Eastern Washington’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Alex Pettis is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hornets. Benthe Versteeg is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

