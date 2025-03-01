Eastern Washington faces Idaho State, aims to break 3-game skid

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-18, 6-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-15, 7-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-18, 6-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-15, 7-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks to end its three-game slide with a win against Idaho State.

The Bengals are 7-5 in home games. Idaho State has a 7-8 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 6-10 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacey Spink is averaging 7.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Peyton Howard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

