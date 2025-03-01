Eastern Kentucky hosts Lipscomb following Heard’s 26-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (19-9, 12-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-11, 9-8 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (19-9, 12-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-11, 9-8 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Eastern Kentucky after Molly Heard scored 26 points in Lipscomb’s 76-71 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 9-4 at home. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN scoring 72.8 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Bisons are 12-5 in conference play. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb scores 9.1 more points per game (74.9) than Eastern Kentucky gives up (65.8).

The Colonels and Bisons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Bella Vinson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bisons. Jalyn Holcomb is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

